The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 40,000 Shares

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $173,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,020,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,978.68. The trade was a 4.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GGT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

