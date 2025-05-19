Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Shares Up 15.2% – Time to Buy?

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) shot up 15.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02). 1,360,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,463,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Roquefort Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.93.

Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.75) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roquefort Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 57,057.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%.

About Roquefort Therapeutics

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

