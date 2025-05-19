UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) CEO Samuel A. Landy Sells 25,000 Shares

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $427,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,265 shares in the company, valued at $19,937,684.15. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UMH Properties stock remained flat at $17.21 during trading on Monday. 179,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 132.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in UMH Properties by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 101.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 80,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after buying an additional 134,761 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

