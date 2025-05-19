Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE) Insider Andrew Knott Purchases 1,540,000 Shares

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Knott bought 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($122,872.34).

Andrew Knott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Andrew Knott purchased 2,050,000 shares of Savannah Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £164,000 ($218,085.11).

Savannah Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON SAVE traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6.40 ($0.09). 2,106,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.13. Savannah Energy PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.60 ($0.18). The firm has a market cap of £8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a report on Monday.

Savannah Energy Company Profile

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.

In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.

Featured Stories

