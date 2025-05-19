Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. Sells 3,764 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,824.93. This trade represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,028. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.68 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Gentex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386,461 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,479,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,868,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

