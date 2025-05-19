Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Posts Earnings Results

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 58.10 ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Big Yellow Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 120.15%.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

LON:BYG traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,016 ($13.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 829 ($11.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,344 ($17.87). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 949.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 977.91.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

About Big Yellow Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.