Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:ETH) Trading Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:ETH – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 484,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,817,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust Stock Down 3.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43.

About Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust

The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETH was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

