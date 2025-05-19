PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Shares Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.78. 859,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,395,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.68.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million. On average, analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 767.7% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

