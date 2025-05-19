MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.38. Approximately 94,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 112,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of -1.39.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

