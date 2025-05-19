Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading 3.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.79 and last traded at $96.06. 78,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 327,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Banco Macro from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Banco Macro Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Banco Macro by 1,829.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Banco Macro by 31.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

