QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 13.8% – Time to Sell?

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) dropped 13.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 7,332,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 11,010,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

QuantumScape Stock Down 16.9%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $399,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,010,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,035.29. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 53,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $282,289.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 930,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,084. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,198 shares of company stock worth $748,796. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2,086.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 660.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 333.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

