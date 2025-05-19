Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 1,189,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 916,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 255.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

