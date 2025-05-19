Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,643 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 7,948 shares.The stock last traded at $41.15 and had previously closed at $41.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYAX shares. William Blair raised shares of Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Nayax from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nayax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Nayax Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -132.17 and a beta of 0.13.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Nayax had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $81.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nayax by 920.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nayax by 5,526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

