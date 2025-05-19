Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 39,696 shares.The stock last traded at $120.83 and had previously closed at $121.35.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $636.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently -1.38%.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total value of $2,602,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,887.67. This represents a 32.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,677,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after acquiring an additional 99,819 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 439.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 73,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 573,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,566,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1,390.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,091 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.