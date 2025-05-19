Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 15,071 shares.The stock last traded at $19.13 and had previously closed at $19.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENLT. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,068,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 482,129 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,901,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,910,000 after buying an additional 229,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,631,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.