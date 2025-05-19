KE Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 20,542 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,800 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEKE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

Get KE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BEKE

KE Stock Performance

KE Increases Dividend

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $18.93. 4,083,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405,109. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. KE has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.49%.

Institutional Trading of KE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in KE by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KE

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.