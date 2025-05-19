Top Energy Stocks To Watch Today – May 19th

Tesla, Broadcom, First Solar, AltC Acquisition, and GE Vernova are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, distribution or servicing of energy resources—such as oil, natural gas, coal, or renewable sources like wind and solar. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the performance of the broader energy sector and its sensitivity to commodity prices, regulatory changes and technological developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $340.39. 53,643,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,924,072. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.65.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,186,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,161,465. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $14.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,285,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,276. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average is $162.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.72. 18,870,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded up $15.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $443.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,781. The firm has a market cap of $120.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.94.

