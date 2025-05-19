Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 19th (AEZS, AFMD, AMT, AWX, BCOV, BDL, BEEP, BGSF, BRKL, CAC)

Posted by on May 19th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, May 19th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT). They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP). They issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN). They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

First Berlin started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR). They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

