Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 19th (AEZS, AFMD, AMT, AWX, BCOV, BDL, BEEP, BGSF, BRKL, CAC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP). They issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN). They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

First Berlin started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR). They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

