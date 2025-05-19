Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Robert W. Baird

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $140.00 price objective on Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.38.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.27. 254,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,780. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average of $139.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $332.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.52 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,797.90. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,821.60. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.