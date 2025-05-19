Promising Growth Stocks To Watch Today – May 19th

Novo Nordisk A/S, Blackstone, BlackRock, Welltower, and Prologis are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow revenues and earnings at a faster-than-average rate compared with the broader market. Such firms typically reinvest their profits into research, development or expansion rather than paying out large dividends. Investors buy growth stocks primarily for potential capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE:NVO traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.67. 7,573,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,442,766. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $299.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.73. 1,519,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,029. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.25 and a 200 day moving average of $161.43. The stock has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $4.40 on Monday, reaching $994.11. 193,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,284. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $916.06 and a 200 day moving average of $978.04. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a one year low of $752.30 and a one year high of $1,084.22.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $150.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,720. Welltower has a one year low of $99.77 and a one year high of $158.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

PLD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average is $111.08. Prologis has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57.

