Promising Oil Stocks To Consider – May 19th

ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, and Procter & Gamble are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the exploration, production, refining, transportation or marketing of crude oil and petroleum products. By buying oil stocks, investors gain exposure to fluctuations in global oil prices and the operational performance of the oil industry. These equities range from large integrated majors to smaller independent producers and service providers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $13.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,026.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $863.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $973.56. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $212.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,553,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,523,637. The stock has a market cap of $458.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,501. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day moving average is $167.31. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $387.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

