Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 19th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, QuantumScape, Rio Tinto Group, SolarEdge Technologies, Microvast, and Eos Energy Enterprises are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or production of lithium—a key metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics and grid storage. Investors buy lithium stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing demand for battery technology driven by the clean-energy transition. These equities can be volatile, reflecting changes in lithium prices, supply constraints and advances in battery chemistry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,553,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,523,637. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average is $110.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $458.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.71. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $131.00.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QS traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.01. 24,104,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,072,374. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 4.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.27. 1,405,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,411. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of SEDG traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.08. 2,872,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,269. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Microvast (MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Shares of MVST traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.49. 10,308,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,096,556. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Microvast has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,287,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,499. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

