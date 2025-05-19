BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Ian Huntley Acquires 148,900 Shares

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Ian Huntley acquired 148,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.68 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$250,003.10 ($160,258.40).
BKI Investment Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.58.
BKI Investment Company Profile
