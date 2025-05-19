BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Ian Huntley Acquires 148,900 Shares

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Ian Huntley acquired 148,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.68 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$250,003.10 ($160,258.40).

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.58.

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

