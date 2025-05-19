eHealth’s (EHTH) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 147.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EHTH. StockNews.com cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on eHealth from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 109,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. eHealth has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $134.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $113.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

