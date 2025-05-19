Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Price

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Mizuho from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.38% from the stock’s current price.

GLOB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Globant from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Globant from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.19.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,598. Globant has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $238.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.18 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth about $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Globant by 69.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $2,403,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

