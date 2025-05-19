Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 398.89% from the stock’s current price.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. 1,259,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,688. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $65.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.