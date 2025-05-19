Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $3.65. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 2,081,861 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.03.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Stock Down 1.9%

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 33.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $48.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 912.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.