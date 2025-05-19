Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $237.96, but opened at $245.00. Humana shares last traded at $241.63, with a volume of 306,526 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 25.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Humana by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

