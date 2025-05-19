Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.62. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 30,684 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $299.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

