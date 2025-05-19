Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $11.75. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 1,506,627 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUNR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,948,293.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $42,286,692.80. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 72,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $866,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,888. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,090 shares of company stock worth $3,106,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 751.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Intuitive Machines by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Intuitive Machines by 97,862.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

