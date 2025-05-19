Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $12.09. Quantum Computing shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 14,563,588 shares trading hands.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Quantum Computing from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

In other Quantum Computing news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $1,696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,051,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,954,650.88. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUBT. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

