AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.48, but opened at $23.99. AdvanSix shares last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 48,052 shares changing hands.

ASIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 target price on AdvanSix in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on AdvanSix in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $661.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.40. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $329.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,713.12. This trade represents a 9.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 14.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,841 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

