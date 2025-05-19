Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.52, but opened at $28.10. Metsera shares last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 199,136 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MTSR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Metsera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTSR

Metsera Trading Up 1.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.86.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSR. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Metsera during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,059,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Metsera during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,748,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Metsera during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,382,000. Alpha Wave Global LP bought a new position in Metsera during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,894,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Metsera in the first quarter worth approximately $42,395,000.

Metsera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metsera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.