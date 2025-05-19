Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.64, but opened at $21.16. Gold Fields shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 627,508 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Gold Fields Stock Up 3.0%

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $1,641,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gold Fields by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 122,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,143 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

