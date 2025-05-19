Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.57, but opened at $50.22. Affirm shares last traded at $50.93, with a volume of 1,206,707 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

Affirm Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 3.66.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $730,556.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,067.12. This represents a 26.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,282.66. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,765 shares of company stock worth $2,694,694. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Affirm by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 770,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

