Citigroup Increases Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Price Target to $92.00

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Shares of PAM traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,559. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $97.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.63 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

