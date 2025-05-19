M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. DA Davidson dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.1%

M&T Bank stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.99. 347,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,754. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.22 and its 200 day moving average is $189.23. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $139.78 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,894,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,564,000 after buying an additional 2,460,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $317,690,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $243,451,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 18,471.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 705,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,145,000 after purchasing an additional 701,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

