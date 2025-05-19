Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $690.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 281.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.