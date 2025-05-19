Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $269.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.42.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.69. 257,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $274.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.15.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

