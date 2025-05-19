Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Citigroup

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $185.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

PAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $180.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 353.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

