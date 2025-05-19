GoHealth’s (GOCO) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 178.64% from the company’s current price.

GoHealth Trading Down 9.4%

NASDAQ:GOCO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.46. 138,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.71.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.21). GoHealth had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $220.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GoHealth will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. 4D Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in GoHealth by 41,225.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

