Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.44 and last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 127722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,180 shares of company stock worth $1,155,943 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rollins by 34.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 721,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after buying an additional 186,452 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Rollins by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 153,437 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

