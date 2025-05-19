SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.28 and last traded at $187.46, with a volume of 124735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.04.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 160,704 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,436,000 after buying an additional 157,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,118,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,962,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after buying an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

