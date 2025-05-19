Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.57, but opened at $34.82. Methanex shares last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 61,738 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Methanex Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $857.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 999,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 461,954 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Methanex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 17.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 2,409.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 581,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after buying an additional 557,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

