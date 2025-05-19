ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $19.65. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 4,376,968 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth about $4,112,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $721,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

