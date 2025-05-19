Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $13,052,000. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,107,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Tesla by 143,359.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,281,093 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $242,007,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $349.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.56, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.43.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,325.68. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,623 shares of company stock worth $115,600,501. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

