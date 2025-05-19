Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 1651453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Several research firms recently commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 10,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 751,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,019.80. This trade represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 806.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 99.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 86.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

