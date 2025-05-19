RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.19, but opened at $15.39. RxSight shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 519,383 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RXST shares. UBS Group cut RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

RxSight Trading Up 12.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $648.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.74 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. RxSight’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,428.03. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 389.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,946,000 after purchasing an additional 96,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RxSight by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in RxSight by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

