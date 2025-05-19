NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 203617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the first quarter valued at $382,000.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

