Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 1639366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Haleon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLN

Haleon Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Haleon by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Haleon by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.